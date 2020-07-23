Share:

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President-elect Volkan Bozkir will arrive in Pakistan on July 27, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday.

The visit by Bozkir comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India and increased unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LOC) targeting civilians by the Indian side.

Qureshi said he will present Pakistan’s stance on occupied Kashmir, other regional issues to the UNGA president during his visit.

“India's relations with its neighbours, including China, Nepal and Bangladesh are getting tense day by day,” Qureshi was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.

He added India’s ties in the region were deteriorating due to its Hindutva ideology. “Even Iran has dropped India from Chabahar project,” Qureshi added.

The foreign minister added India has been targeting civilians along LoC and committing violations of international laws.