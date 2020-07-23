Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) conducted a day-long workshop to hold training on lung infection called Pneumonia and Diarrhea among children on Wednesday.

CEO Health Dr Fiaz Leghari, DHO Dr Iqbal Makwal addressing through video link gave lectures for controlling and curing symptoms of diseases among children below five years old. They assured of employing all out resources to control spread diseases, especially in wake of corona pandemic got rampant everywhere in the country. Chairman pediatric department DHQ hospital, Dr Faheem Ahmad and UNICEF’ representative Dr Mushtaq Hussain Rana delivered lectures on adopting precautionary measures to avoid un-pathetic situation causing among children. They said infections happened in children more often than adults, but anyone could be avoided through well-organised treatment.

Representatives from Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr Allah Ditta, Dr MB Anjam and Dr Riaz Amjad said people could prevent pneumonia and diarrhea by following good hygiene practices and adopting healthy life.