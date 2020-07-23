Share:

LAHORE - The district administration on Wednesday sealed various food points for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 pandemic. According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner (City) Tabriz Murree and Assistant Commissioner (Shalimar) Mehdi Maroof took action against food points for violating the SOPs. Moreover, three “Tandoor” in UC-10, Haji Rafiq ‘Sri Paye’ and Kozi Haleem were sealed in Gulshan-e-Ravi. Khyber Shinwari Hotel and ‘Dada Puta chicken chane’ at Chowk Yateem Khana at China scheme were sealed. The teams of Tiger Force also took part in the operation.