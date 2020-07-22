Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Veronicas singer Jessica Origliasso has revealed her struggle to get a travel exemption for her American fiancé so he can come to Australia to help care for her sick mother. Origliasso, 35, lives in Brisbane and is engaged to American musician Kai Carlton, 24, who lives in Los Angeles. The pop star’s mother is suffering from dementia and Origliasso wants Carlton to be able to come to Australia on compassionate grounds so he can comfort her.

But the singer revealed she has not heard from the Australian border authorities about a visa exemption, despite applying for it four months ago. She also said celebrities do not get special exemptions, despite Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban being allowed into the country without going into hotel quarantine.