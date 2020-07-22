Share:

ISLAMABAD-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (VIS) has reaffirmed entity rating of ZTBL at ‘AAA/A-1+’ (Triple A/A-One Plus).

The medium to long-term rating of ‘AAA’ denotes highest credit quality with negligible risk factors, being only slightly more than for risk-free debt of government of Pakistan (GoP). The short-term rating of ‘A-1+’ denotes highest certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are outstanding and safety is just below risk free shot-term obligations of Government of Pakistan. Outlook on the assigned ratings is ‘Stable’. The previous rating action was announced on June 26, 2019. This recognition of Bank’s credit worthiness and “STABLE” future outlook by one of the top class Credit Rating Company could only made possible through the professional commitment of Bank’s Executive Team, dedicated & hardworking field force.