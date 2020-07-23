Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Wednesday said dams had a significant role for the development and prosperity of any area.

He expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing work on Dreamikol Dam in his constituency. The minister said completion of this dam would also promote agriculture, fisheries, and livestock sectors in the area and people of the area would be prosperous.

The minister said people would soon get benefits out of these development projects and added that equal development of all areas of the constituency had been his top priority in order to remove backwardness from the area. He said thousands of acres of barren lands would be irrigated after completion of the Dreamikol dam. The dam would help in alleviating the financial hardships of the people of the area.

Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said the construction of this dam started last year and would be completed soon. He said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking practical measures to develop each sector of the province in order to put the Balochistan on the path of development and prosperity.