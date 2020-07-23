Share:

Karachi-Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday announced to give Zoological Garden a status of family zoo soon for which the Council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has already passed a resolution.

The Mayor sliced cake of 150 year celebration of Karachi zoo and inaugurated many projects to facilitate the visitors. The rehabilitation of Sabzazar, newly constructed of cage for white Lion, rehabilitated office of zoo Directorate and Public Announcement system was inaugurated.

Talking to media after the inauguration, Akhtar said that due to Covid-19 pandemic and closure of Zoo, the KMC availed the opportunity to carryout uplift works in the zoo. The KMC had provided all required facilities at the zoo. “The Zoo would depict more beautiful view in coming days,” he added.

He said that Karachi Zoo was the biggest zoo and one of the oldest places of Pakistan. He said that 40 percent of the zoo is fixed for animals where there were 900 different animals and birds while on 60 percent area there were greenry, ponds, canteen, Mughal Garden and Park.

The Mayor said that around 300,000 people visited the zoo annually as the KMC keep trying to expand facilitation the visitors. He added the pond was also repaired so that the people could avail Kashti Rani facility.

Akhtar was of the view that cages of animals, walls and other places were painted, the staffers were also provided uniforms. Besides, he said that a veterinary hospital was also established to provide treatment to ailing animals.

“Machli Ghar has also been renovated while the KMC is also making expenditures for ensuring provision of basic feed and medicines to animals despite having limited resources,” he added. To a question, Akhtar said that the KMC would tender once again for recreational activities at Aladin Park. He said that he did not see holding of local bodies elections soon in the current circumstances, adding that administrator could be posted after tenure of incumbent local governments.

Apprising about history of Karachi Zoo, the Mayor said that there was factory of East India Company at its land in 1833 and the British government had built accommodation area for its forces in 1940. He added that many prominent personalities including Mir Talpur of Hyderabad, Prince of Khairpur Meeras Sindh as well as East India Company supported for establishment of Zoological Garden.

“The Zoo’s was handed over to Karachi Municipality in 1984 for constructing the Garden and the Zoo was officially opened for public in 1980,” he added.

Akhtar said that during visit of Mahatma Gandhi in 1913, the Council of Karachi Municipality through a resolution named the Zoo after Mahatma Gandhi.

“A small Machli Ghar was established in 1952 which is still there and the work for its upgrdation would begin soon. In 1955, the Karachi Municipality’s Council renamed it as Karachi Zoological Garden and fixed entry tickey. Many uplift works were carried out during 1960s and 1970s and Mughal Garden was established in that era too. In 1992, Prince and Princess of Japan inaugurated Natural History Museum here and the Reptile House was also establshed in the same year,” he added.