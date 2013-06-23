

ISLAMABAD -



The PML-N government has changed the portfolio of Law Minister Zahid Hamid, making him minister of Science and Technology, just two days before tomorrow’s hearing of High Treason case against former President General (r) Pervez Musharraf.

Zahid had been accused of aiding Musharraf for imposition of emergency on November 3, 2007 and subsequent unconstitutional and unlawful acts.

Last week a petition was filed in the Supreme Court petitioning that Zahid Hamid be restrained from holding the charge of law ministry till the disposal of petitions for high treason against former army chief, so that possible tampering of record could be avoided and PML-N government could form an independent and fair opinion regarding the trial.

Zahid was also the law minister in the cabinet of the Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz when Musharraf as president of the country imposed emergency. He was inducted in the Shaukat Aziz cabinet as privatization minister on August 6, 2007 and was made law minister few months before the November 3 event.

Under the law, the interior secretary has to lodge a complaint against Musharraf under Article 6 of the Constitution read with High Treason (Punishment) Act 1973 for subverting or abrogating the constitution. The interim government of Mir Hazar Khan Khoso had refused to initiate trial against Musharraf on the plea that its mandate was to hold general election and to run day to day affairs of the country.

Petitioner Sheikh Ahsanud Din in his application filed against Zahid Hamid at the Supreme Court, claimed that as the High Treason case against Musharraf was at final the stage therefore he had been inducted as law minister mala fide, only to provide safe passage to former dictator president.

A section of media had reported a couple of days ago that Zahid had offered his party to relinquish the charge of law ministry. Sources shared with The Nation that Nawaz government wanted to make sure that the decision of the apex court in Musharraf treason case is implemented.