ISLAMABAD (PR): Roots School System, DHA1 Flagship campus conducted the Motivated Volunteer Empowerment Program (MOVE) arranged by Ms. Anita R. Florijn, Programme Director Family Educational Services Foundation (FESF) as part of the ongoing Roots Summer Internship Programs offered exclusively for all O-Levels, A-Levels, BSc & ACCA students. Every year Roots School System DHA1 Flagship campus Islamabad offers the Roots Summer Internship Program at various organizations including MNCs, Telecom Companies, International & Local Banks, Software Companies, Airlines, Retailers, Media Companies, Event Management Companies, NGOs, Hospitals, Community Services, Personality Building & Leadership Workshops, Hotel Management, Online Jobs, Blogging, Creative & Performing Arts, etc.