Share:

MMA supreme council meeting tomorrow

Majlise Amal Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said that MMA supreme council would meet in Islamabad tomorrow, June 23, to take final decision regarding eight seats of the National Assembly and twenty seats of the provincial assemblies upon which there had been some dispute so far. In a statement issued on Friday, he said he said that the supreme council had already accepted the unanimous recommendations of the provincial parliamentary boards of all the provinces. Earlier, addressing the Ulema, Liaqat Baloch said that Pakistan at present was passing through critical conditions but there were bright prospects in the future. However, he said that competent, hardworking and honest public representatives would be required in order to divert the things in favour of the country. As such, he said, it would be imperative to get rid of the corrupt, incompetent and politically wavering politicians. He said that if the electorate supported the MMA, the country would return to stability , prosperity and lasting peace. He said that a responsible, decent, mature and competent leadership alone could bring about a balance between politics and the state. He urged the Ulema to stand united and play their role in safeguarding the country’s ideology and its geographical existence.–Staff Reporter

MML to bank on youth

Milli Muslim League (MML) will arrange youth conventions in Islamabad, Quetta, Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore and other districts of the country. In a party meeting held here on Friday, it was decided that the MML leadership will address the youth conventions and mobilise them to create awareness among other people about MML manifesto and struggle for country’s betterment. Addressing the meeting, MML leader Naveed Qamar called youth the power of Pakistan. He said that youth of Pakistan was enriched with innumerable qualities. According to development program of UN, Pakistan is among those countries which have a large percentage of youth. Unfortunately, said Naveed, youth potential was not being used for the development of the country. But, he added, now MML Youth Wing will play its role in construction and development of the country.–Staff Reporter

SSP Malik becomes new CTO

SSP Malik Liaquat Ali on Friday assumed charge as Chief Traffic Officer Lahore. On the occasion, he said that smooth flow of traffic and safe access to destination of citizens are top priorities. He said that principles of "Pehle Salam phir Kalam" will be adopted. Misbehave with citizens and negligence in duty would not be tolerated, he added. The CTO said that zero tolerance policy will be adopted against corruption while steps would be taken for the welfare of traffic wardens.–Staff Reporter

DC assumes charge

Newly appointed DC Anwarul Haq has assumed the charge.On this occasion, he vowed to work for betterment of departments, including health and education sectors. The additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner and other officers met him.–Staff Reporter

Condolence

Punjab IGP Kaleem Khan shared the grief with the families of former diplomat Jamshed Marker and humorist Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi. He paid tribute to the legends for their lifelong services in their respective fields and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. “By serving as an ambassador in different countries for a long time, Marker not only got a dignified status in the profession of diplomacy but he was also a model of excellence when it comes to cricket commentary,” he said. About Yousufi, he said: “The deceased soul was not just a great author and humorists but a great human as well. He will be remembered.” –Staff Reporter