LAHORE - The city recieved light rain late on Friday, bringing relief to heat-stricken people.

Strong winds lashed the city after a hot day. High velocity winds caused tripping of dozens of Lesco feeders, plunging portion of Lahore in darkness. Two dozen feeders could not be restored even till filing of this report late night.

Dust storm and rains provided much needed relief to the people from the prevailing harsh weather conditions by decreasing temperature at night. Maximum and minimum temperature in the City was recorded 40 degree Celsius and 29C respectively.

According to the experts, seasonal Low lies over Northeast Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains and windstorm for Lahore during the next 24 hours.

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Bannu, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Fata, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and at few places in Faisalabad, Multan and Sahiwal divisions. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.