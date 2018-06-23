Share:

Islamabad - Executive committee of Prime Minister’s Endowment Fund has given approval to launch eight projects for the promotion and protection of literature and historical heritage.

The first session of the Executive Committee was held under the chair of Federal Secretary for National History & Literary Heritage Division, Engineer Amir Hassan here on Friday. The committee had decided to hold the International Writer’s Conference this year, under the auspices of the Pakistan Academy of Letters, the Department of Archaeology and Museums (DAM) had approved the restoration of historic Buddhist site in Islamabad, the ancient mosque of Mughal era, the historical caves and the adjoining ancient heritage sites at Shahullah Ditta and the up-gradation of the Islamabad Museum.

The Executive Committee resolved that special attention should be given to hold book fairs in small cities to promote the culture of book acquaintance in the remote cities of the country and the books to be made available at discounted prices to the people.

The meeting was agreed on the proposal of Academy of Iqbal to adopt research-based activity for the promotion of the teachings of Allama Iqbal and emphasized the need to acquire the services of researchers of International repute in this regard. It also observed to follow creative means rather than traditional style to achieve the target.

The meeting also approved to combine the calligraphy artefacts presented in the International Calligraphy Exhibition held in August 2017 in the form of a book, in order to improve the image of Pakistan by presenting the Islamic Great Heritage to the world. The exhibition was conducted by Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s department of International Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA) established in Turkey in which participants from various Islamic countries including Turkey took part.

The meeting also approved to hold Calligraphy Exhibition under the patronage calligraphy department established in the National Language Promotion Department.

The committee members also offered fateha and paid tribute to the late humorist writer Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Yousafi for his literary services and expressed deep remorse on the sad demise of the great literary figure.