Islamabad - Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri has said that all mandatory measures would be taken to strengthen the higher education sector across the country.

In an exclusive talk with this agency here Friday, he intends to strengthen national educational institutes aiming at to bring them up to the level of International universities.

While sharing his priorities in education sector, newly appointed Chairman HEC vowed to focus on the promotion of quality education as it was only way to take place among top ranked universities.

He also stressed the need for the autonomous of universities saying that this step will automatically nourish higher education commission.

“Quality research in higher education is vital to meet market demands, especially to compete with top ranked world universities, and HEC would give priority to it” he added.

He also underlined the need for skills development and capacity building of the universities’ faculty in teaching methods by providing them special training.

Dr Tariq Banuri further said that academic’s issues will be resolved on priority basis adding that in this regard commission will start its work from Balochistan’s higher educational institutes.

The students unions should be restored as it develops knowledge about political system among students and they would get a chance of presenting themselves in politics, he opined.

He said that the flaws should be eradicated from students unions, adding; he had also been a part of students union in his youth.

“We, like private schools can provide quality education in government educational institutions because all students are bright thus we need to overcome the weaknesses of faculties and students. We have to improve their English, Maths and develop their computer skills to bring them at par with private institutes” he informed.

By achieving above said targets, he said that the differences in education sector will be clearly observed which would be resolved on priority basis so that our institutes would be considered among best international institutes, he concluded.