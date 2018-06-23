Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the ransacking of prominent journalist Marvi Sirmed’s residence by unknown miscreants who took away her belongings during Eid holidays in Islamabad.

In a statement, the PPP chairman asked the caretaker government to take immediate notice of the incident holding inquiry into it to ferret out the miscreants and recover her belongings.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the caretaker government that ensuring security of media persons and freedom of media were of paramount importance to ensure free, fair and transparent election, which remains prime responsibility of the caretakers.