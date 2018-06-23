Share:

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk on Friday vowed to hold the general election on time and ensure the law and order.

Addressing a federal cabinet meeting here, the interim premier said that the government was committed to working within the constitutional mandate and did not aim to stay in the way of an elected government.

A participant of the meeting told The Nation that the interim PM also asked the cabinet members to work within the constitutional limits and remain impartial. “The PM reminded the ministers that they only had a few weeks to work so they must show good performance,” he said.

The caretaker minister, who attended the meeting, said the cabinet was satisfied with the arrangements made for the general election and saw no reason for any delay in the polls.

An official statement said the cabinet accepted the resignation of Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Mal Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh and approved the giving additional charge of Baitul Mal to the additional secretary Cabinet Division.

The cabinet accorded approval to signing a memorandum of understanding between Pakistan and Sudan for cooperation in the human resource development. Pakistan’s US Dollars Denominated Amnesty Bonds Rules, 2018 were also approved by the cabinet.

The cabinet expressed condolence over the demise of veteran diplomat Jamsheed Marker and paid a glowing tribute to his services in the field of diplomacy for the country.