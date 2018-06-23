Share:

Rawalpindi - Residents of several areas of Cantt and Garrison on Friday staged a protest demonstration against the non-availability of water for the last many days.

The protest demo was held at Kalma Chowk at Bakra Mandi triggering a massive traffic jam on almost all the linking roads. The protest was led by Itehad Ghazi Group Chairman Malik Nasir.

The protestors were carrying placards and banners and raising slogans against the high ups of cantonment boards and ex-Member National Assembly (MNA) Malik Abrar Ahmed and his brother former MPA Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, who both are contesting upcoming general elections from NA-61, PP-14 and PP-15 on tickets of PML-N, and member RCB Haji Zafar Iqbal. The most echoed slogan, chanted by enraged protestors, was simple “Give water, Take votes”.

According to details, scores of residents of areas of Kamalabad, Garoti and suburbs have taken out a rally against the administrations of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards and other public elected representatives for failing to provide them water. The rally which was started from Garoti Stop had ended at Kalma Chowk on Dhamial Road.

They alleged that despite bringing the issue into the notice of the officials of concerned departments, nothing had been done.

Itehad Ghazi Group Chairman Malik Nasir, while addressing the protestors, said the authorities concerned have not been supplying water in the areas for last many days. He said that no official of cantonment boards is ready to listen to the complaints of the consumers. He warned the authorities concerned to supply the water to residents or else the people would not only boycott the upcoming general elections 2018 but also surround the offices of cantonment boards.

“We are facing a huge water problem and have to purchase water tanks even on high rates,” said Kamran Khan, a protestor.

He added that the area residents have brought the issue of water shortage into the notice of RCB, CCB and even ex-MPs Malik Abrar Ahmed and Malik Iftikhar Ahmed but the issue has not been resolved.

Many other protestors said they have decided to boycott the elections and to not vote for Malik Abrar Ahmed and Malik Iftikhar Ahmed. The mess of protestors on Dhamial Road posed hardships for commuters and hampering business activities.