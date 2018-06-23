Share:

KASUR-Dacoits shot at and injured a citizen for resistance Handal Darbar here the other day. According to police, Imran was on his way on a motorbike. Near Handal Darbar, three dacoits intercepted him at gunpoint and robbed him of his motorbike. They also shot at and injured Imran for resistance. He was shifted to Kot Radha Kishan Hospital.

In another incident, six dacoits snatched a maize-laden tractor-trolley worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from driver Zaman near Noorpur Jattan.

In Gehlan Chak 9 Pattoki, three dacoits came to Fateh Muhammad Nursery, held the workers hostage and made off with cash, cell phones and a computer. Near Bachar, two dacoits robbed motorcyclist Zahid of Rs25,000. Local police were investigating. Changa Manga police caught three couples in an objectionable condition in Green View hotel on Jheel Morr. The police registered a case against them.

Revenue official caught taking bribe





SARGODHA-A team of Federal Investigation Agency [FIA] caught a land revenue officer red-handed taking bribe from a private school owner on Thursday. According to an FIA source, Asif Shehzad, owner of Al-Huda Model High School, Kot Momin submitted a complaint to the FIA authorities against Bhalwal Land Revenue Officer Ghaus Muhammad Ghani for demanding Rs100,000 from him to waive his tax. An FIA team, under the supervision of Magistrate Tariq Ashraf, conducted a raid and arrested the accused taking bribe. He was shifted to Faisalabad FIA centre for further investigation.