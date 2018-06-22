Share:

SARGODHA-Three persons including a girl were killed in firing incidents occurred in different areas of Bhera and Miani police limits.

According to police sources, in Alipur Syedan one Javed Shah was killed by the firing of three unidentified assailants who fled the scene. In another incident, which took place in Jahanpur area, a teenager identified as Mazhar Iqbal alias Asad killed his younger sister named Aliya Bibi due to her alleged involvement in immoral activities. Meanwhile, one person was killed in an armed clash between Ijaz and Naeem groups over old enmity in Islam Morr in the Miani police remit. Two other persons got injured in the clash.

The bodies were taken to hospital for post-mortem and both the injured were shifted to hospital for medical assistance.

The police have registered separate cases and launched further investigation.