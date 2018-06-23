Share:

SADIQABAD-An Education Expo was held in Sadiqabad for guidance of boys and girl students aspiring for admissions in different colleges and universities here the other day.

It was the second expo of its kind in Sadiqabad held under the auspices of Meet the Councillor Foundation [MTCF]. Local NGOs also collaborated with the MTCF for successful holding of the expo. As many as 40 colleges and universities had set up their stalls at the expo with their representatives for guidance of students.

Assistant Commissioner [AC] Abdur Rauf Mehr inaugurated the expo. He visited all the stalls set up by different educational institutions and lauded efforts of their management and the MTCF. Speaking on the occasion, the AC termed the holding of the expo a positive step towards bright future of Sadiqabad tehsil in literacy and education. He said that such steps would help promote education in the area.

Local notables including Haji Khadim Hussain, Akmal Shahid, Saba Masood, Asif Sattar, and Mian Aslam were also present on the occasion.

Another daylong Education Expo will be held in Rahim Yar Khan district on June 21 [today]. It will be held under the auspices of Karwan-e-Iqbal.

According to Karwan-e-Iqbal vice president Suleiman Hussain, it will be the biggest Education Expo of South Punjab in which more than 70 universities will set up their stalls. He said that the expo was being organised with the help of district administration. "It will start from 10am till 4pm," he said, adding that all arrangements for its successful holding had been finalised. He added that District Education Officer Mukhtar Hussain would be the chief guest at the expo.