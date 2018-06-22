Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Five persons died and eleven others sustained multiple injuries, four of them critical, when a pickup van, carrying passengers, fell into deep a ravine near Ghori village, about 15 km away of the state's capital city, on Muzaffarabad-Neelam Valley Road here.

"The ill-fated private passenger pickup van was on the way from Athmuqam to Muzaffarabad when it met the accident while negotiating a sharp turn", a local police officer informed this correspondent on the telephone.

The injured were rushed to Central State-run Hospital in Muzaffarabad where condition of four of them is stated to be critical, according to the officer. The police and civil authorities rushed to the scene of accident and carried out rescue operation.

The police sources confirmed that five persons died in the accident, though did not disclose identity of the deceased persons.