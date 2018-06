Share:

KARACH I- At least four terrorists of banned organisation were arrested on Friday in the security forces’ operation in different areas of Karachi.

The terrorists were identified as Abdul Rahman alias Mota, Inamdar, Hameedullah and Malik Rizwan. Abdul Rahman is a doctor by profession and was deployed in a government hospital. The detained terrorists have been shifted to undisclosed place for investigations.

Significant disclosures are expected from the terrorists during investigation.