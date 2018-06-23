Share:

KARACHI - At least six people, including two children and four women, drowned in the sea while enjoying picnic at Gadani beach Friday.

On receiving information, the rescuers associated with Edhi and Pakistan Navy rushed to the spot and saved a minor. They also recovered bodies of three women and a minor girl and shifted them to Civil Hospital Hub. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after medico-legal formalities were fulfilled by the hospital.

The ill-fated families hailing from Karachi’s Lyari areas were busy bathing in the sea near the Gadani beach when a high tide came and swept them away, said the police.

A woman, her daughter and two sons were also among the deceased. The bodies of the woman and her daughter were recovered during the search and rescue operation while her two sons’ bodies have yet to be recovered.

The deceased were identified as 12-year-old Mehak, daughter of Shahid, 35-year-old Shahida, wife of Shahid, 21-year-old Sadaf and 28-year-old Humaira. The two children whose bodies have yet to be recovered are nine-year-old Aman and 11-year-old Sufiyan, sons of Shahid.

At least three divers were present at the Gadani beach when the incident took place. However, they could save only one minor.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief over the deaths of the six people from Lyari. In a statement, the PPP chairman said the incident had deeply grieved him. He asked the party leaders in Lyari to visit the families of the victims and provide them with every possible help. He said the society and the government should play their role to prevent such incidents, especially at tourist points.

Newly-appointed Sindh IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi also took notice of the Gadani incident and directed the police to take concrete security measures to protect the coastal belt. He also urged them to strictly implement Section 144 imposed by the government on bathing in the sea and create awareness among the people in this regard.