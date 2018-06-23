Share:

A Russian football fan apologised Friday for groping and kissing a German TV correspondent during a live telecast from the World Cup. "I offer you most profound apologies," he told Colombian journalist Julieth Gonzalez Theran in a video call that was shown by broadcaster Deutsche Welle. "I acted carelessly and did not think that I would cause you confusion and shock," added the fan, who declined to give his name. The Russian man said he had placed a bet with a friend that he could kiss the reporter on the cheek, and had waited for her to go on-air before springing on her. He added that he thought he was grabbing her shoulders with both hands but "apparently I missed a little". Theran said she appreciated his apology and voiced her determination to move on from the episode. "I refuse to be a victim, I just want to continue with my job," she said.