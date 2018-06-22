Share:

SIALKOT-Customs officials destructed a huge quantity of foreign contrabands, cigarettes, expired edible items, sports goods cosmetics, medicines and chemicals smuggled from different countries.

The smuggled goods were destroyed during a special ceremony held at Model Collectorate of Customs Sialkot. The officials said that every year the Collectorate's staff seizes contraband goods from Sialkot airport as the same are brought illegally in the country which are subsequently put to destruction.

Due to the active Anti-Smuggling Operations and the Vigilance of staff, the Collectorate of Customs Sialkot becomes able to confiscate such goods, they added. The contrabands destroyed included 4,706 bottles of liquor, 38000 tablets of expired and substandard medicines, 10000 packets of expired cigarettes, 100 cartons of expired food goods and huge quantity miscellaneous goods.

Muhammad Zahid, the member customs at Federal Board of Revenue, along with Jawwad Uwais Agha, the chief collector of Customs-North Islamabad, and representatives of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), customs departments and military agencies were present.