Share:

IBA–CICT, Total Communications ink MoU

KARACHI (PR):- The Center for Information & Communication Technology (CICT), IBA Karachi and Total Communications Pakistan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the IBA-CICT’s participation as an academic strategic partner in InfoSec 2018 Conference. The MoU was signed by Imran Batada, director ICT & CICT, IBA Karachi and Faisal Rahim, CEO Total Communications Pakistan.

InfoSec, an annual high profile event of Pakistan in information security, will have participation from the financial sector, telecom industry, armed forces, intelligence agencies, ministries, foreign missions, academia, and technology companies. The conference was initiated 10 years ago and this year for the first time, the IBA-CICT is collaborating with Total Communications as an academic strategic partner. The event will be held on July 12, 2018.

Imran Batada congratulated the whole team of InfoSec Conference. Expressing his pleasure, Faisal Rahim, project director-InfoSec Conference, said, “Together the IBA-CICT and Total Communications aim to deliver more effective conferences, while facilitating mutual sharing of best practices and expertise to make this platform relevant and effective for the IT Industry.”

ExD, Panasian Group sign deal for SAP implementation

LAHORE (PR): Panasian Group, the exclusive partner of Volvo, Hilti, Bombardier and Rhinos in Pakistan, has engaged Excellence Delivered (ExD) to implement SAP ERP across the group.

The signing ceremony was held at the Panasian Group’s head office in Lahore. The ceremony was attended by the top management of both organizations including Konoz Mohiuddin, chairman, and Ziber Mohiuddin, vice chairman of Panasian Group, and Sajjad Syed and Wasil Amjad of ExD.

Through this investment in technology, Panasian plans to achieve sustainable growth through improved financial management, inventory control and customer services. Sajjad Syed, CEO ExD, stated, "The depth of our relationship with SAP enables us to better serve organisations like Panasian Group by bringing them global best practices.”

ExD, the only SAP Platinum Partner from Pakistan, brings operational excellence to its clients through the optimal use of technology, outsourcing of non-core operations and optimization of business processes. Over a span of eight years, ExD has expanded operations to over six countries and has delivered advanced SAP products and services to some of the most prestigious companies around the world.

Agri event organised

PAKPATTAN (PR): Monsanto Pakistan organised Farmer Learning Center, a learning session on agriculture products, knowledge and practices, for more than 300 farmers in Pakpattan. The initiative focused on raising farmers’ awareness regarding modern agriculture practices by showcasing latest products and arranging trial visits to corn fields.