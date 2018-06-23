Share:

24 outlaws held; narcotics and wine recovered

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested 24 outlaws including seven drug pushers and recovered cash, 139 wine bottles, 1.620 kilogram hashish and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Sub-Inspector Abdul Waheed from Koral police station arrested Jawal for having 1340 gram hashish while ASI Naseer Ahmed from Khana police station nabbed Faisal Khan besides recovery of 124 wine bottles from him.

Inspector Gulzar Ahmed from Ramana police station nabbed Murtaz and Naseer for having a total of 280 gram hashish. A team led by Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal from Industrial area police raided at the gambling den and arrested eight gamblers besides recover of Rs. 4060, seven mobile phones and other valuables from them. They have been identified as Banaras, Nazakat, Imtiaz, Iran, Liaqat, Mulazim, Irshad and Mehmud.

Industrial area police arrested Zahid Iqbal for having 110 gram heroin while ASI Saqib Pervez from Bani Gala police arrested Sada Rang for his involvement in a theft case.

Karachi Company police arrested Wilson Inayat and recovered 15 wine bottles from him. ASI Jehangir from Nilore police arrested Nazar Gul and Asif for possessing one 30 bore pistol each.

Sub-Inspector Fiaz from Loi Bher police arrested Iqbal for his alleged involvement in a theft case while Sihala police arrested Shahab and Nadeem Iqbal for selling petroleum products illegally in the area.

Cases have been registered against all nominated accused and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi has appreciated performance of all officials and has further directed to enhance the patrolling in their areas. He said all patrolling officials should be briefed properly before leaving for their official duties according to crime prevention strategy. He said that the officials showing best performance will be awarded.–APP

Saudi Arabia gifts 150 tons dates to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy on Friday formally handed over 150 tons dates to the representative of Pakistan government. It is a gift by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Pakistanis in continuation of the annual tradition.

“The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is pleased to provide a quantity of 150 tons dates to its brothers in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the recommendation of the saga leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prince Mohammad Bin Salman,” a press release by the Saudi embassy said.–APP