Share:

Attock - Three day celebrations of the 179th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh have started at Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib Hasanabdal. A large number of Sikh Yatrees including 284 Indian Sikhs are participating. The Indian Sikhs arrived last night by a special train from Wagah border. During their three day stay at the Gurdwara, the Sikh pilgrims will perform different rituals including recitation of their holy book, Ashnan , Matha Tekki ,Shabad, Kitran and will visit Baba Wali Qandhari. Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal while talking to this journalist said that all facilities have been provided to the pilgrims including fool proof security and for the purpose 48 CCTV cameras have been installed. The delegation leader of Sikhs, Ballinder Singh, said that they were thankful to government of Pakistan for ensuring good arrangements for them, giving them religious freedom, providing security and keeping their sacred worship places in a good condition.

He said that the people of Pakistan and especially of Hasanabdal are very hospitable. Earlier, the Evacuee Trust Property Board officials and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and officials of local administration led by deputy secretary Shrines Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Imran Gondal and assistant commissioner Ms Jannat Hussain Nekokara accorded a warm welcome to the 284 Sikh pilgrims who arrived here at the railway station from where they were taken to Gurdwara Punja Sahib. Railway station