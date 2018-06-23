Share:

LAHORE - The health condition of Begum Kalsoom is still not out of danger yet a slight improvement has been described by her spouse, former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif, who has been constantly in touch with the doctors of Harley Street in London who are observing and monitoring health state of cancer patient, Kalsoom Nawaz, told a news agency yesterday that the condition of Begum Kalsoom was better yet she was still not out of danger.

Nawaz Sharif who had reached London on June 14, when condition of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz became worst and highly critical after suffering from a cardiac arrest, wished he should have come here before that time at least to see his wife in conscious state.

He said that the health condition of his spouse was somewhat good yet she was still on ventilator and not completely out of danger. He asked for prayers for the life and health of Begum Kalsoom, adding, God will be kind to her.

Earlier, Hussain Nawaz, the elder son of Nawaz Sharif, told the same broadcast agency that the health state of his mother was improving yet in danger.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the elder daughter of Nawaz Sharif said that the health condition of her mother was still not satisfactory as she was on ventilator.

Briefly talking to media outside the Clinic yesterday, when she was asked about her return to Pakistan where the NAB references are being heard against her and her father, Maryam said, that they have as yet not decided about going back.

She said that they will decide on going back to Pakistan when Begum Kalsoom will be fully recovered.

As to a question how long Begum Sahiba will be retained on ventilator, Maryam said that it was up to the doctors to decide on the situation.