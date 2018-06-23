Share:

PESHAWAR:- Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday conducted a crackdown against adulterated milk in Peshawar and 800 litres of milk was discarded in various areas of Peshawar. According to a statement issued on Friday, the KP food authority received complaints from citizens regarding adulterated milk in Peshawar. He said that more than 50 shops were tested for chemicals and resultantly 800 litres of adulterated milk was wasted. It was added that formalin was found in the milk which is a colourless solution of formaldehyde, used chiefly as a preservative for biological specimens.–Staff Reporter