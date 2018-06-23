Share:

Rawalpindi - A Lahore High Court (LHC) appellate tribunal on Friday dismissed appeals of a citizen who challenged the nomination papers of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan from three constituencies.

The three constituencies are NA-59, PP-10 and PP-12 Rawalpindi. The appellate election tribunal of LHC Rawalpindi Bench comprised Justice Ibad ur Rehman Lodhi has dismissed the pleas of an applicant Shahid Orakzai while ruling that the petitioner is not the registered voter in any of the three constituencies he had challenged.

Shahid Orakzai, the petitioner, had stated in his appeals that nomination papers of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan should be rejected from NA-59, PP-10 and PP-12 as he was involved along with other N leaguers in attacking the Supreme Court of Pakistan backed in 1997.

However, the appellate election tribunal of LHC Rawalpindi Bench set aside the pleas of the applicant observing since he is not the registered voter in any of the three constituencies, therefore, he has no legal right to challenge the nomination papers of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.