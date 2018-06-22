Share:

GUJARANWALA-A team of Anti Corruption Establishment [ACE] arrested a member of a gang of land grabbers involved in a land fraud case on Thursday.

According to an ACE source, a citizen namely Zakaullah submitted an application to the ACE authorities stating that suspect Mukhtar Ahmed with the connivance of Patwari Nawaz, Gardawar Bashir Ahmed and Naib Tehsildar Asghar Ali had got his land worth of millions of rupees transferred to the name of a person namely Bashir Ahmed. He alleged that the accused had forged documents for transfer of his land to Bashir Ahmed's name as he did not sell his land to anyone. During investigation, allegations levelled against the accused proved true. An ACE team arrested Mukhtar Ahmed and started further investigation.