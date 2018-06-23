Share:

MIRPUR (AJK): AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that providing basic facilities to the citizens for the priority of the government and access to health, clean water and education is a fundamental right of the people.The president made these remarks while interacting with a delegation from Narh, Rawalakot at at Jammu and Kashmir House on Friday. It was led by Sardar Tassaduq Hussain.

Sardar Altaf, Sardar Irshad and Sardar Maqbool were also present during the meeting. The delegation apprised the president of various issues faced by the people of Narh, including the construction of the Basic Health Unit (BHU), and upgradation of building infrastructure and lack of staff at High School Narh. They also informed the president of concerns relating to the supply of fresh water in Narh and the construction of Bheri Nak link road. The president assured that his office would actively take up these issues and coordinate with the departments concerned. He said that before the initiation and implementation of developmental projects, the political activists of PML-N will be consulted and taken onboard.

President Masood Khan said that he would visit Narh in his upcoming tour of Rawalakot to help better understand the local issues and problems.