KARACHI - Caretaker Minister for Labour and Human Resources Simon John Daniel on Friday issued strict directives officials to ensure safety and security of staff and patients at the SESSI healthcare facilities throughout Sindh province, particularly SESSI Landhi Hospital.

He said that agreement with the security company hired for maintaining safety environment at Landhi Hospital should be cancelled if it fails to improve situation within a week. The minister issued these instructions on the complaint of doctors during an introductory meeting at the SESSI head office.

The minister was of the view that giving proper policy was beyond the mandate of caretaker setup; however, he would not tolerate any negligence in carrying out day-to-day affairs during his tenure. He said that the SESSI needed to make transparent and result-oriented mechanism for the welfare of workers who were the backbone of our economy. On the occasion, Medical Superintendents of SESSI Hospitals complained regarding shortage of specialist doctors.

Earlier, SESSI Vice Commissioner Muhammad Shah in a briefing informed that 76 percent funds of Sindh Employees Social Security Institute were spent on the health facilities to workers and their dependents.

He said that development work was underway on four new health facilities in province and added that 90 percent development work of four new health care facilities at site Karachi with estimated cost of Rs10 million, Sukkur with Rs10.37 million, Nawabshah with Rs10.43 million and Daharki with Rs10.39 million had been completed.

He informed that sanctioned strength of medical staff was 1895 while 724 posts are vacant. “Recently, 18 modern well equipped ambulances have been provided to the SESSI Hospitals and laboratories of the KVSS and Landhi Hospitals have been upgraded,” he added.