A man -who had been arrested in recent protests- is embraced by a relative after being released from jail in Masaya, Nicaragua on June 22, 2018.



Ten people were helped out of jail by the Catholic Church and the Nicaraguan Association for Human Rights (ANPDH). The death toll in Nicaragua during two months of anti-government unrest has risen to 212, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said Friday, faulting President Daniel Ortega's government for "serious" human rights violations. / AFP PHOTO / INTI OCON