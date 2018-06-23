Share:

KHAIRPUR - Faryal Talpure and Khurshed Ahmed nomination papers challenged in Sukkur High Court on Friday.

According to details, an independent candidate advocate Qadir Bux Bhatti appealed before the Sindh High Court, Sukkur against the approval of nomination paper of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpure.

The appellant stated his appeal that Faryal Talpure did not declared her all assists and she is owner of properties in Dubai which was purchased in the names of her servants and she has get general power of property which she did not declared in his assists therefore her nomination paper for PS-10 Ratodero rejected.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates Tahir Shah and Qasim Kandhro filed appeal before the Sindh High Court, Sukkur against the returning officer of NA-206 for approved nomination paper of the PPP leader and former opposition leader in National Assembly Khurshed Ahmed.

The PTI leader stated in their joint statement that Khurhsed Ahmed conceal the assists did not all assists therefore his nomination paper will be rejected. The court after listen argues date of hearing fixed on June-25. Meanwhile, the PPP leader and candidate for PS-27 Kot Diji, Munawar Ali has also challenged the nomination papers of the GDA candidates for PS-27 Mir Shah Nawaz Khan Talpure and Dubai Abbasi before Sukkur High Court. Munawar stated in his appeal that both the GDA candidates concealed the assists and did not shoed their all properties therefore their nomination papers will be rejected.

The court after listen argues date fixed on June-25.