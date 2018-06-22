Share:

Bobby Leach was the second person to go across the Niagara Falls in a barrel, the first being a woman named Annie Taylor. He was born in 1858 in the United Kingdom. He completed his Niagara endeavor on the 25th of July in 1911, and later spent 6 months in the hospital dealing with the consequences of his stunt. Although Bobby had suffered a lot of injuries after his trip including broken kneecaps and a fractured jaw, he managed to make money and fame out of it, unlike his counterpart Annie.

He went on several tours including Canada, USA and England recollecting his achievement upon speeches and posing for photographs with his magical barrel.