LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday named the 15-member Twenty20 squad for the triangular series featuring Australia, Zimbabwe and Pakistan, and 16-member ODI squad for the five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The T20 and ODI squads were announced by national selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq after consultation with captain Sarfraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur. The triangular series will take place from July 1 to July 8, whereas the five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe will roll into action from July 13. The ODIs have been scheduled at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on July 13, 16, 18, 20 and 22 respectively.

Leg spinner Yasir Shah and pacer Junaid Khan were called up to ODI squad for the Zimbabwe series. Yasir last played an ODI in August 2016 while Junaid featured in the 50-over side until last year before missing the early-2018 assignment in New Zealand. Also returning to the ODI squad is Usman Khan Shinwari, who after sparkling with a five-for in just his second ODI, against Sri Lanka, was hampered by injury troubles.

Asif Ali was called up to the squad while Babar Azam's selection is subject to his recovery from a hand injury suffered ahead of the England Tests. Azhar Ali, Aamer Yamin and Rumman Raees, who were part of the squad that toured New Zealand, miss out as Pakistan look to build up to the 2019 World Cup.

Ahmed Shehzad, who was alleged to have failed a dope test earlier this week, is a notable absentee. Pacer Rahat Ali, who wasn't picked for the two T20Is against Scotland, is left out of the squad paving the way for Sahibzada Farhan's inclusion. M Hafeez, who last played a T20I in October 2017, gets another chance in the shortest format.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said that Sahibzada Farhan has been selected in the T20 squad, whereas M Hafeez is selected in both T20 and ODI squad, and will be available for the team as an all-rounder after his bowling action was cleared.

“Asif Ali was included in the ODI squad to strengthen the lower middle order while Junaid Khan and Yasir Shah have made a comeback in the ODI squad after getting fit from the injury. Babar Azam was not considered for T20s because he is recovering from injury and as per medical staff, it is hoped that he would be fit for ODIs,” he added.

The camp for the national one-day and Twenty20 teams will be held from June 25 to 27 here at the Gaddafi Stadium. The team will depart for Zimbabwe on June 28.

T20 SQUAD: Fakhar Zaman, M Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmad (capt, wk), Harris Sohail, Shadab Khan, M Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, M Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sahibzada Farhan.

ODI SQUAD: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, M Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Baber Azam (subject to fitness), Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), M Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, M Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Hassan Ali and Harris Sohail.