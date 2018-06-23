Share:

AHMEDUR EAST-Ameer of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi along with his son Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan, the candidate in NA-174, attended a banquet hosted by Sajjada Nasheen Uch Sharif Makhdoom Syed Zammurud Hussein Bukhari at his residence.

It was attended by a large number of people. Addressing the ceremony, Municipal Committee Chairman Syed Sabtain Haider Bukhari acknowledged the old and cordially relations of his late father Sajjada Nasheen Ghulam Ashhar with Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi. He said that Bukhari group and its allied rural notables will announce their decision to support both the national and Punjab assembly candidates within a week but he assured that its outcome will be positive in the favour of candidate.

He stated that Nawab Salahuddin always started his election campaign from his father Sajjada Naheen house in Uch Sharif and now we would hopefully back the candidature of Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi.

Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi thanked Sajjada Nasheen Makhdoom Syed Zammurud Hussein Bukhari for expressing his solidarity with him and Abbasi family. Nawab Abbasi said that his son would come up to the expectations of his voters.

He is aware that Abbasi famly had over 300 years old relations with the inhabitants of the region. Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi vowed to follow the foot prints of his elders who ruled ex-Bhawalpur State for more than three years.

Likewise, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Bahawalpur hosted a dinner in the honour of Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Slahuddin Abbasi at his residence in Bahawalpur cantonment. Both discussed matters of mutual interest.