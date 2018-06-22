Share:

MALAKWAL: A PTI activist was killed and another suffered wounds when unidentified armed men opened fire here on Friday. Police said that unidentified assailants attacked supporters of PTI in Islampura area of Malakwal. As a result, one PTI activist died while another sustained bullet wounds. Police suspected the incident could be the outcome of personal enmity. However, a case has been registered against unidentified assailants. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.