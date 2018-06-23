Share:

Readymade garments worth $2.34b exported in 11 months

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Readymade garments worth $2.345 billion were exported during 11 months of current financial year as compared to the exports of $2.075 billion of corresponding period last year. During the period from July-May, 2017-18, exports of readymade garments increased by 13 percent as compared to the exports of the same period of last year, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. In 11 months of current financial year, about 38,195 thousand dozens of readymade garments were exported as against the exports of 31,584 thousand dozens of the readymade garments of same period last year, it added. Meanwhile, country earned $2.480 billion by exporting the knitwear and about 98,783 thousand dozens of the above mentioned products were exported as compared to the exports of 93,644 thousand dozens valuing $2.106 billion in same period last year. From July-May, bedwear worth $2.055 billion was also exported as compared to exports of 1.927 billion of same period last year., showing an increase of 6.65 percent during the period under review.

During last 11 months of current financial year, about 338,377 metric tons of bed wear was exported, which was recorded at 320,998 metric tons during the same period of last year, the data revealed.

The exports of towels also increased by 1.66 percent in last eleven months of year 2017-18 as 189,793 metric tons of towels valuing $736.924 million were exported as against 178,953 metric tons worth $724.863 million of same period last year.

It may be recalled that textile group exports from the country during the period under review witnessed 9.82 percent increase as textile products worth $12.336 billion were exported as compared the exports of $11.232 billion of same period last year.

Pakistani exporters participate in Safety and Health Expo in UK

LONDON (APP): Pakistani exhibitors participated in the three-day Safety and Health Expo 2018 which concluded at Excel, London on June 21, 2018. A statement of the Pakistan High Commission London issued here said that the Commission facilitated the visiting exporters. This year, Emerging Pakistan brand was highlighted during the event which generated lot of interest amongst the visitors. Syed Ibne Abbas, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdom (UK), visited the stalls of Pakistani exhibitors. During their interaction with the High Commissioner, Pakistani exhibitors appreciated the support extended by the Mission for their participation in the exhibition. On the occasion, the High Commissioner underlined the importance to focus on the quality, presentation and branding aspect of their products in order to enhance Pakistan’s market share in UK. He also offered full support to Pakistani exhibitors in order to promote Pakistani exports to the UK market. UK is Pakistan’s major trading partner.

Pakistan exports to the UK market are growing at the rate of 8% since 2016.

Sindh governor invites Indonesian businessmen to invest in Karachi

KARACHI (APP): Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair Friday urged Indonesian investors to benefit from the friendly investment environment offered by the metropolis. Karachi was the commercial hub of the country and best city for investment, he said while talking to the newly appointed Indonesian Consul General to Karachi, Totok Prianamto, who called on him at Governor House. He, according to a statement, said investment in the city had increased after improvement in law and order in the metropolis. He also invited the Indonesian investors to invest in the city and assured to provide every possible assistance to them. Zubair said the relations between the two countries were strengthening with the passage of time and the Indonesian diplomats had also played an important role in that regard. He hoped the bilateral relations would further strengthen by Totok Prianamto's appointment as the consul general. Totok said that the Indonesian investors were interested to invest in various sectors of the metropolis.

He informed the governor that he would play his role in promoting bilateral relations for enhancing the volume of investment and trade between the two countries.

Traders seek govt support to enhance export to China

BEIJING (INP): Pakistani traders, who recently participated in Fifth China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, have said they could enhance export to China, if they get due support from the government’s side. Pakistani side could only generate export orders by adopting a better strategy at the official level, said former president of FPCCI and executive committee member of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zubair Ahmed Malik. Some drastic steps are required at the level of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), he added. A total of 266 contracts were signed at the Fifth China-South Asia Expo held in Kunming. Deals were concluded in sectors of green energy, green food and tourism, according to the provincial bureau of investment. Former DG TDAP Mir Nasir Abbas said that Expo is very fruitful and it is strengthening the trade bonds between Pakistan and China. He said that Kuming administration made untiring efforts and very good arrangements for expo and providing these stalls free of cost.

He suggested that participation of TDAP representative was necessary at the expo for handling the affairs regarding expo.

The traders from Pakistan, South Asian and South East Asian Countries and representatives of international organizations attended the weeklong expo.

The forum is holding 19 exhibition halls with around 8,500 booths, making it the biggest CSA Expo yet.

Pakistan's traders also established stalls in a pavilion.

International contracts were also signed, involving parties from Germany, Japan and the Netherlands, among other countries and regions.

More than 3,800 companies from 87 countries and regions are attending the week-long exposition, with over 40 percent of enterprises from overseas.

Yunnan is a border province in southwest China and a gateway to Southeast Asia and South Asia.