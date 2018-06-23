Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Town police station booked seven people including a under training nurse and a nursing teacher over creating hurdles in official duty and torturing a senior anesthesia doctor of civil hospital Dr Ramesh Kumar on Friday.

Report said that the above said doctor was attacked on February 19, 2018. The doctor had submitted application to the Mirpurkhas SSP for registration of this incident as inquiry was conducted and then the SSP directed to register the case.

Dr Ramesh Kumar lodged the case under section 353, 506 (ii), 147, 148, 149, 337 Ai, 337 Fi and 114 PPC in Town police station accusing that on February 17, he had caught Aitbar Mugheri along with under training nurse Reema in shameful condition in operation theatre while both issued him threats of dire consequences and then on February 19, 2018, while he was on official duty in operation theater of civil hospital suddenly accused Aitbar, Imdad, nurse Reema, nursing teacher Shaheen and three unknown armed persons armed attacked on him, tortured him brutally and issued him threats of dire consequences while some hospital employees intervened and saved him.

He added that he took the medical treatment of his wounds. However, no nominated accused was yet arrested by police till filing of the news.

DROWNED

A youth drowned in Mahi canal near Dharki on Friday. Ali Nawaz, 18, during bath in Mahi canal near Dharki drowned. People of surrounding area and his retailers were searching the body from the canal.