LAHORE - Pakistan Canadian Business Chamber President Shafqat Bashir has said that single country exhibitions are due to be held in Toronto and Montreal in September of this year.

Talking to the LCCI Senior President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, he said that exhibition would have over 650 stalls and it is a golden opportunity for the Pakistani entrepreneurs to establish close liaison with their foreign counterparts by taking part in this exhibition.

Khawar Rasheed urged Pakistani businessmen to take part in this exhibition that would provide them an opportunity to find new trade partners. He said that Canada and Pakistan enjoyed cordial diplomatic and economic relations.