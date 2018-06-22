Share:

Through the column of your esteemed newspaper I would like to draw the attention of everyone who has gone through the phase of golden childhood. I would like to everyone to think upon how children are force to work by under in human conditions.

Every corner of the child labourer’s world is break. Their arching stomach force them to work in factories, mines, washing car, work as domestic servant etc also in air of devolution. Their wishes and dreams are lost with the passing time. The dreams show by the government are never fulfilled. Children are the future of the nation. However, poverty and illiteracy drives the under privilege children toward harsh labour, this exploiting their innocence.

At last I would like to say that a child deserve to be educated, not to be humiliated. This socio economic issues need to be eradicated.

HALEEMA SOHAIL,

Karachi, May 28.