KARACHI-Pakistan’s iconic pop-rock band, Strings has released the much-anticipated third song from the album ‘30’ titled, Piya Re. The song is being released in collaboration with Cornetto Pop Rock Season 3 after the critical success of their first two tracks, Sajni and Urr Jaoon. Piya Re is a romantic number capturing the swirling triumph that is young love. Taking a grounded, acoustic route, Strings express the flurry of feelings and emotions that accompany your first love through an amplifying melody and heart-felt lyrics and leave you with a sense of warmth and optimism, invoking nostalgia in some, and a sense of hope in others. Written by Anwar Maqsood and Bilal Maqsood, Piya Re features band members Aahad Nayani, Adeel Ali, Haider Ali and Bradley D’Souza. The song has been mixed and mastered by M Ishaq Nazir.