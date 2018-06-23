Share:

LAHORE - Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident near Hanjarwal area on Friday.

Police said the motorcycle riders were on the way when a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit them near Canal View. As a result, both died on-the-spot.

The police reached the scene and took the bodies into its custody and later shifted to Jinnah Hospital. The deceased are yet to be identified. After the incident, the driver managed to flee from the scene.

Meanwhile, The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided emergency services to 634 victims of 853 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours. The statistics show that 198 accidents were reported in Lahore with 212 victims, 87 in Faisalabad with 96 injured and 72 in Multan with 88 victims. According to data, 701 motorcycles, 116 rickshaws, 88 motorcars, 88 vans, 16 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 112 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.