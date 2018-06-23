Share:

KARACHI - At least two people were killed in separate violent incidents while police claimed to have arrested at least eight accused persons in various raids conducted in different parts of the city here on Friday.

A young man shot dead here in the remits of Mubina Town police station. Police said that the incident occurred in Block 3, Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The victim identified as 22 years old Abdul Fareed, standing near to his residence when gunmen ridding on a motorbike targeted him. Residents of the areas took him to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced his death while handed over the body to the family after autopsy. Police suspect personal enmity was the motive behind the murder.

On the other side, Memon Goth police found a shot dead tortured body of a man near from the Malir riverbed. Police being informed by the local shifted the body to morgue after autopsy. Police said unknown assailants abducted the victim and kept him to unknown place where victim was subject to tortured and shot dead. Police found nothing for deceased identification.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested at least eight accused persons in separate raids conducted in different areas of the metropolis. Police said that the weapons have also been recovered from the possession of accused persons. The accused persons arrested were including street criminals, robbers and involved in other sort of criminal activities. Azizabad police claimed to have arrested an accused namely Nadir while Bagdadi police arrested an accused Zohaib.

Similarly, Mehmoodabad police arrested the accused persons Danish and Rizvia police arrested two street criminals including Zakir and Irfan. Hydri poice arrested Ismaeel and Saleem and Gulberg police arrested an accused identified as Amir.