MIRPUR (AJK)-The Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) lauded the historic report issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the ugly human rights situation in Jammu & Kashmir.

"The historic report on the ugly human rights situation in Jammu & Kashmir by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights is the first ever report which has not only negated the Indian claim that Kashmir is her integral part but also legitimized the Kashmiris struggle for right to self-determination", said Sardar Amjad Yousaf, executive director of world-fame Kashmiri NGO - Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) as a member of the Kashmir delegation currently attending the ongoing 38th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Other members of the Kashmir delegation include KIIR Director Program Altaf Hussain Wani, Syeed Faiz Naqashbandi, Hassan Banna and Advocate Parvez Ahmad Shah.

Talking to this Correspondent on telephone from Geneva on Friday, Sardar Amjad Yousaf said, "The High Commissioner's demand to Human Rights Council to appoint Commission of inquiry is a big disaster for India and a big success of people of Kashmir and Human Rights defenders who have been struggling and demanding international community to take the cognizance of human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian Occupation forces in Jammu Kashmir."

He said, "India, since long, has been trying its best to isolate Pakistan at international level on Kashmir but the High Commissioner's report has isolated India at Human Rights Council and international level, which is a big achievement."

After the big failure at international level, Indian jingoistic media and it facilitators under frustration and in order to save India for international embarrassment and diplomatic disaster are trying to malign the high commissioner's report which is based on the facts and ground realties, he said.

Sardar Amjad Yousaf said that the report given by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights was, primarily, the result of sacrifices and the blood given by the people of occupied Jammu Kashmir for the Kashmiris' just cause of right to self-determination. He added that the positive report on Kashmir was also the result of continuous input by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, JKCCS, KIIR and the Kashmir delegation for Geneva to the High Commissioner and Human Rights Council.