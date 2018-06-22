Share:

LONDON:- Victoria and David Beckham are learning about art together. The 44-year-old designer has revealed that she and David, 43, have developed a keen interest in art over the years, and Victoria’s Dover Street store in London is set to host an exhibition of Old Master paintings in collaboration with Sotheby’s. Victoria shared: ‘’David and I have loved collecting contemporary art for quite some time, but Old Masters is really something new for me, and something I don’t know an enormous amount about. I’m really enjoying learning about it. ‘’It’s been quite incredible. I love how these paintings tell a story.’’