ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on June 21, for the combined income group, witnessed increase of 1.03 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 220.09 points against 227.74 points registered in the previous week, according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Similarly, as compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review increased by 4.36 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 was also increased by 1.48 percent as it went up from 213.16 points in the previous week to 216.31 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8,001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs35,000 also increased by 1.31 percent, 1.20 percent, 1.05 percent and 0.80 percent respectively. During the week under review, average prices of 04 items registered decrease, while that of 20 items increased with the remaining 29 items’ prices unchanged.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included bananas, LPG cylinder 11 kg, rice basmati (broken) and tomatoes.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included chicken, red chilly, wheat flour, lawn printed, gralic, onions, potatoes, pulse gram (washed), pulse mash (washed), pulse masoor (washed), sugar, pulse moong (washed), milk fresh, eggs hen (farm), gur, curd, cooked beef, beef and mutton.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included rice (irri-6), bread (plain), milk (powder), mustard oil, cooking oil, vegetable ghee (tin), salt, tea (packet), cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, kerosene oil, firewood, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call, kerosene oil and bath soap.