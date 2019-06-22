Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government should establish more shelter homes for homeless men and women as well as senior citizens, Chairperson National Commission for Status of Women (NCSW) said on Saturday.

She said that one shelter home was insufficient for the homeless women and refugees and who are living in shelter homes in share accommodation or live in non-functional public buildings, collective centres, slums and informal types of settlements.

There is no alternative for homeless women, she said, adding that only women shelter homes keep them safe.

She also said that Punjab had 36 shelter homes for homeless women and capital had only one centre for women although it was running smoothly but there was need of more shelter homes because it was very difficult for women to go to other cities for accommodation.

She further said that establishment of such shelters would improve the condition of homeless women.

There is dire need of more shelter homes beside attitude of staff and society should be positive with the homeless women, she said.